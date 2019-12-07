Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RosAlberto. View Sign Service Information Van Orsdel - Kendall Drive 11220 No. Kendall Drive Miami , FL 33176 (305)-279-6644 Send Flowers Obituary

Ros, Alberto , 93, died peacefully in his home on November 28. He was born in Havana, Cuba to Jose Rafael Ros y Bellsoley and Francisca Jimenez y Neyra. He was predeceased by his wife Gladys Camacho Ros. He graduated from the University of Havana with a degree in Agricultural Engineering in 1949 and earned a Master's Degree in Agronomy from Oklahoma State University, Stillwater in 1954. He married Gladys on February 15, 1953 in the Santuario Nacional de San Antonio de Padua. He was director of imports and exports for Taninos, S.A. The family fled communist Cuba for Miami on August 18, 1961. He worked many odd jobs in the early years of exile to support his family until he became the Assistant Director of Miami-Dade County Health Department until his retirement in 1989. He is survived by a sister, Alicia Ros de la Coba of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria; his daughters Lillian Ros Martin (Robert Lamons) of Miami and Marilyn (Ian) McKeague of NYC; grandsons Robert (Xaviera) Martin of Miami and Daniel (Lauren) McKeague of Backsburg VA; a granddaughter Kezia McKeague of DC; and great- grandchildren Alexis and Colin Martin and Grant and Lynley McKeague; longtime caretakers Lupita and Patricia; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service for friends and family on Saturday, December 14 from 4-7 p.m. at Van Orsdel Kendall Chapel.

