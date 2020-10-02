SACKNER, MD, MARVIN. Mount Sinai Medical Center pays tribute to Marvin Sackner, MD, who served as the medical center's Chief of the Division of Pulmonary Disease and Director of Medical Services for 17 years. Dr. Sackner earned his medical degree at Jefferson Medical College and trained in internal medicine and cardiology at Philadelphia General Hospital. He served as a pulmonary physiology research fellow at University of Pennsylvania from 1961-1964, before relocating to Miami and joining Mount Sinai Medical Center. In the late 1970's, Dr. Sackner gained worldwide attention for his research on the efficacy of chicken soup in fighting the common cold. His research was widely published and awarded, so much so that the medical center marketed its own brand of chicken soup. Under his able direction, Mount Sinai received numerous grants for Dr. Sackner's work in pulmonary disease, and became the first hospital to receive a national training program grant for pulmonary diseases from the National Heart and Lung Institute. Dr. Sackner was actively involved in numerous professional societies and committees, serving as the President of the American Thoracic Society from 1979 to 1980 and Chairman of the American Board of Internal Medicine for pulmonary diseases. He was a faculty member and professor of medicine at the University of Miami School of Medicine since early 1970s and became a voluntary professor since 2004. In 2007 he was awarded an honorary doctorate degree for "outstanding work in the entire field of pulmonology and sleep disorders," by the University of Zurich in Switzerland. Over the course of his career, Dr. Sackner wrote over 220 scientific papers and four books in addition to holding 33 United States patents. He was a mentor to a generation of pulmonary fellows, many of them who went on to become department chairmen at prestigious universities around the United States and Europe. Dr. Sackner and his late wife, Ruth, were members of the Founders of Mount Sinai, our Foundation's most time-honored fundraising organizations. All of us at Mount Sinai extend our heartfelt condolences to Dr. Sackner's family and his friends. He leaves a legacy of helping others through his kindness and generosity, and he will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.



