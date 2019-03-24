FREEMAN, A. HENDRICKS SR., 86, retired Bus Driver for MetroDade County Department of Transportation died March 19. Survivors include his wife, Betty G. Hendricks; daughters, Edna Dudley (Alton) and Angela Hendricks; son, Freeman A. Hendricks Jr. (Tonielle). Viewing Monday, March 25, 2019, 3-7pm at Range Chapel. Service 10am Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Services Entrusted To Range Funeral Homes.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 24, 2019