A. Hendricks Freeman Sr.

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A. Hendricks Freeman Sr..

FREEMAN, A. HENDRICKS SR., 86, retired Bus Driver for MetroDade County Department of Transportation died March 19. Survivors include his wife, Betty G. Hendricks; daughters, Edna Dudley (Alton) and Angela Hendricks; son, Freeman A. Hendricks Jr. (Tonielle). Viewing Monday, March 25, 2019, 3-7pm at Range Chapel. Service 10am Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Services Entrusted To Range Funeral Homes.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.