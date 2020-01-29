Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A. Mayo John. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn Funeral Home 2401 Southwest 64th Avenue Fort Lauderdale , FL 33317 (954)-792-9360 Send Flowers Obituary

Mayo, John A. , 85, passed away on January 21, 2020 after a long battle with a condition called Inclusion Body Myositis. In all the years of his battle, he always had a sense of humor and never complained. He was born in Astoria, New York on December 20, 1934 to Pandel and Kathryn (Kominus) Mayo. In 1939, the family moved to Miami where he was a student at Shadow Lawn Elementary, Robert E. Lee Middle, graduated from Miami Technical High School and attended the University of Miami. At the age of 19, he applied for and received his first contractors license from Dade County. When the State of Florida Licenses were established he was in the first group to take and pass the necessary two day test. His license number is #180. He established Mayo Construction Industries and Mayo Roofing in 1961. During the ensuing years, the company was responsible for projects for Dade County, FDOT, Homestead Air Force Base, City of Miami, Miami International Airport, Dade County School Board and many more commercial and government entities. He was active in his church, AHEPA, FRSA, ABC, scouting, drove children to Shriners Hospital in Tampa, taught sailing to youngsters and many other venues. He enjoyed hunting and did so in many states. He loved golf and oysters on a half shell. His wife of 61 years, Christina (Hadjoglou) Mayo survives him, as do his children, John A. Mayo II, Tina Mayo, and his grandson, John A. (Jack) Ankeny. A viewing will be held on Friday, January 31 at Forest Lawn South Funeral Home, 2401 Davie Road, Davie, Florida 33317 from 5-8PM. It will continue on Saturday, February 1 at 12PM with a funeral service at 1PM and committal service to follow immediately after. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 12250 NW 2nd Avenue, North Miami, Florida 33168 or the . Loving remembrances may be expressed at

Mayo, John A. , 85, passed away on January 21, 2020 after a long battle with a condition called Inclusion Body Myositis. In all the years of his battle, he always had a sense of humor and never complained. He was born in Astoria, New York on December 20, 1934 to Pandel and Kathryn (Kominus) Mayo. In 1939, the family moved to Miami where he was a student at Shadow Lawn Elementary, Robert E. Lee Middle, graduated from Miami Technical High School and attended the University of Miami. At the age of 19, he applied for and received his first contractors license from Dade County. When the State of Florida Licenses were established he was in the first group to take and pass the necessary two day test. His license number is #180. He established Mayo Construction Industries and Mayo Roofing in 1961. During the ensuing years, the company was responsible for projects for Dade County, FDOT, Homestead Air Force Base, City of Miami, Miami International Airport, Dade County School Board and many more commercial and government entities. He was active in his church, AHEPA, FRSA, ABC, scouting, drove children to Shriners Hospital in Tampa, taught sailing to youngsters and many other venues. He enjoyed hunting and did so in many states. He loved golf and oysters on a half shell. His wife of 61 years, Christina (Hadjoglou) Mayo survives him, as do his children, John A. Mayo II, Tina Mayo, and his grandson, John A. (Jack) Ankeny. A viewing will be held on Friday, January 31 at Forest Lawn South Funeral Home, 2401 Davie Road, Davie, Florida 33317 from 5-8PM. It will continue on Saturday, February 1 at 12PM with a funeral service at 1PM and committal service to follow immediately after. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 12250 NW 2nd Avenue, North Miami, Florida 33168 or the . Loving remembrances may be expressed at www.ForestLawnSouth.com Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close