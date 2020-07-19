Osman, Daniel A. , M.D. passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 in Weston, Florda after a beautiful full life with no regrets and all his dreams realized. Born in Chicago during the roaring twenties, his first memories are of his dream to be a doctor! He realized this dream in 1949 when he graduated from Chicago Medical School. In 1951 after his internship in Georgia he enlisted in the Army during the Korean War and served in the first Mobile Army Surgical Hospital( MASH unit) as well as medical officer in a prisoner of war camp where he was honored with a Bronze Star for his exceptional service. A truly memorable experience for him. On his return to the states he joined the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami as a Resident. Firstly in Pathology and then switching to Surgery, his first love. He practiced medicine in the Miami area for over 35 years Initially at Mercy and Hialeah Hospital and then at Palmetto General Hospital where he was a founding partner. His specialty was Breast Cancer Surgery. He dearly loved the practice of medicine and his patients. In 1983 he established the Miami Breast Cancer Conference in order to educate physicians on the newly recognized procedure lumpectomy . Beginning with only 95 attendees in 1983, and after 30 years of annual meetings, he would end up with over 1000 physicians in attendance annually. Leading researchers and clinicians from all over the world would speak and attend. He was most proud of this endeavor. Another very important part of his life was his membership in the Explorer's Club, based in NYC. As a wildlife enthusiast he had travelled all over the world observing and enjoying animals in the wild. He also served as Medical Director for the Sir Walter Raleigh Expedition and other explorations in New Guinea, Panama and Kenya with the Royal Geographic Society. Dr. Osman is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Lois Osman, and a blended family that includes 4 children and 8 grandchildren. His son, Jeff Osman, and daughter, Pamela Jarrett, from a first marriage together with step-daughters Donna Delano and Sharon Burgos comprised the Osman clan together with 8 terrific grandchildren. He was indeed blessed with a full life and a beautiful family that he greatly appreciated. He will be missed by many loving friends and family members. Donations can be made to OsmanFoundation.com
. A celebration of life event will be held at a later time.