Dr. Schectman, Aaron H, 93 of North Miami Beach, passed away on April 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Carol, by his sons David and Hal (Denise), and stepdaughters Karenne and Nancy (Joe), 5 grandchildren Jon, Emma, Joshua (Purdy), Jeremy (Alicia), and Brooke (Adam), and 6 great grandchildren Madison, Sydney, Max, Miles, Mira, and Luca. Aaron served in the army stationed in Europe during WW2. He taught at Monmouth University for 29 years where he was a well-loved Professor of History and Education. He championed the less fortunate, making sure their voices were heard. He was a gifted puppeteer who delighted audiences of all ages with his handcrafted marionettes. Aaron, a deep thinker, read 2 newspapers every day and created a daily essay, "Thinking Allowed" ( www.aaron.schectman.com ) that was sent to hundreds of friends and relatives. We will all remember Aaron's sense of humor and his participation in Choir and Torah study at Temple Sinai. Aaron was a kind, creative, gentle man. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

