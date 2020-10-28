"Ted" passed away at home surrounded by family and loved ones on September 26, 2020 at the age of 77. Ted was born in the Bronx, NY. Son of Riva and Robert Grossman who immigrated from Lithuania in the 30's. As an NYPD detective he was part of several task forces which include the capture of the "Son of Sam" in 1977 and a notorious jewel thief in 1978. After retiring from the NYPD he worked as a Tax Consultant. Ted loved diving, eating Sushi, the waters of Miami, the mountains of NC and being surrounded by Family. Survived by his wife Barbara, brother Allan, his sons, Ross (Janisse), Larry, David (Andrea), his step- son Loren Kretzschmar (Susan), step-daughter Lianne Yao (John) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Stephen Siller Foundation at tunnel2towers.org
