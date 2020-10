Or Copy this URL to Share

BATISTA, ABEL OUR BELOVED Entrepreneur of Casa Faroy Trophies Abel Batista has departed to a new life. We can say one last goodbye at his Viewing Sunday, October 11, 2020 5pm-12 at Caballero Rivero Little Havana, 3344 SW 8th Street, Miami, Fl 33135. Monday mass 2:00 pm at St. Michael the Archangel, 2987 West Flagler St., Miami, Fl 33125. Burial 3:00 pm at West Flagler Memorial, 5301 West Flagler St., Miami.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store