BATISTA, ABEL Our Beloved Entrepreneur of Casa Faroy Trophies Abel Batista has departed to a new life We can say one last goodbye at Mass Monday October 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm St. Michael the Archangel, 2987 West Flagler St., Miami Fl 33125. Burial 3:00 pm, West Flagler Memorial, 5301 West Flagler Street.



