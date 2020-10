Or Copy this URL to Share

BATISTA, ABEL Casa Faroy Trophies has had the Honor of serving with their founders Abel Batista and Margarita Faroy Batista. On October 7th, 2020 Abel reunited with his beloved wife Margarita in Heaven. Casa Faroy Trophies will continue the 55 year tradition of serving the community with passion, dedication and love.



