Albert Ackerstein, 98, of Sunny Isles Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020. Al was born in Lublin, Poland, January 3, 1922. He is survived by his wife, Esther, of 59 years; children Scott & Amy Ackerstein and David & Elise Ackerstein Dubinsky; grandchildren: Stephanie, Chad, Carli, Joshua and Robyn. Immediate family also includes: Marshall & Shelley Glantz, Eileen Glantz & Kim Aarons their children (Ellery & Avie), David & Nikki Glantz their children (Adam, Jacob & Drew); Owen (preceded in death) & Linda Glantz and preceded in death by his brother Michael Acker and his sister-in-law Essia; Adam & Sheila Spitz, their children (Peri & Michael Gruber and Hayley.) He believed family and friends were the most important things in his life, since he had lost so many early in his life. Al was loved deeply by his wife, siblings, children (and their extended families), grandchildren and dear friends. We will miss his attitude towards life and his wonderful disposition towards all people that he came in contact. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Jewish Community Services of South Florida or a charity of your choice
. *Due to COVID and the uncertainty of South Florida the funeral was held on June 17th at Mount Nebo with a small send off.