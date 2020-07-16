86, born in Kolki, Poland on March 4th, 1934, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family in Bal Harbour, Florida on June 27th, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Elsa Gotman; three daughters Sandra, Miriam, and Marsha; 8 grandchildren; and his sister Jayele. Hume, as he was known by, fled Fascism in 1938 when his family moved to Havana, Cuba. He graduated from the prestigious Universidad de Ciencias Médicas de La Habana at the ripe ago of 20. He escaped communism in 1960 by immigrating to the United States and went on to practice medicine as an OBGY in Detroit, Michigan for 37 years. In 1997 he retired to Miami, Florida to be closer with his Cuban heritage. In his 23 of retirement, he participated and donated to countless charities. He was a founder for both the University of Miami and Mount Sinai Medical centers and fought hard for the Bal Harbour Police serving on their board of trustees. He was a proud American, Zionist, Doctor, Philanthropist, Husband, Father, and grandfather. He seized every opportunity this great country gave him and would often say “Gracias Fidel”. He greatest legacy is his family, who embodies his spirit with every generation. He was laid to rest on June 29th, 2020 at Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery where he now dances and sings with the rest of Hashem’s angels.



