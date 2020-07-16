1/2
Dr. Abraham G. Gotman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Abraham's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
86, born in Kolki, Poland on March 4th, 1934, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family in Bal Harbour, Florida on June 27th, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Elsa Gotman; three daughters Sandra, Miriam, and Marsha; 8 grandchildren; and his sister Jayele. Hume, as he was known by, fled Fascism in 1938 when his family moved to Havana, Cuba. He graduated from the prestigious Universidad de Ciencias Médicas de La Habana at the ripe ago of 20. He escaped communism in 1960 by immigrating to the United States and went on to practice medicine as an OBGY in Detroit, Michigan for 37 years. In 1997 he retired to Miami, Florida to be closer with his Cuban heritage. In his 23 of retirement, he participated and donated to countless charities. He was a founder for both the University of Miami and Mount Sinai Medical centers and fought hard for the Bal Harbour Police serving on their board of trustees. He was a proud American, Zionist, Doctor, Philanthropist, Husband, Father, and grandfather. He seized every opportunity this great country gave him and would often say “Gracias Fidel”. He greatest legacy is his family, who embodies his spirit with every generation. He was laid to rest on June 29th, 2020 at Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery where he now dances and sings with the rest of Hashem’s angels.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved