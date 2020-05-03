McNaughton, Patricia Adams was born on August 11, 1924, in Bloomington, Illinois, to Lelia and Marvin Adams, sharing birthdays with her father. Her peaceful exit matched her calm composure throughout her life. She died quietly at the age of 95 on April 24, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Marlee, and son-in-law, Bob Matheson, in Palm City. She loved music and design and was a gifted artist. She studied at Stephens College and UCLA. Patty married Dr. Robert A. McNaughton in 1945 and moved in 1951 to Miami, Florida, with their two small children Sandy (Robert A McNaughton Jr) and Marlee (Margaret), following his internship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. She was involved in the Lowe Art Museum at the University of Miami and was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church. She devoted many years and much energy as one of the founding members of the Miami Art Center, which later became the Metropolitan Museum and Art Center. For years the Center brought artists from around the world to teach. Always involved in her community, she helped bring art and culture to Miami while also preserving its history. Patty was a member of P.E.O, The Junior League of Miami, the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club, and the Riviera Country Club. Bob and Patty were very active at Fairchild Tropical Gardens. She was a board member of Art in Public Places to promote art in public spaces, and she was an Interior Designer. She spread her joyful zest for art and life to many. She was the matriarch of our family. She was a gracious hostess and enjoyed entertaining, both at her home and at Shadow Point in Key Largo. She loved to travel and so enjoyed sharing her wonderful experiences with family and friends. She was loving, caring, supportive, and helpful to everyone. She would always find something positive to say. In later years her Grandson Dylan Hardy Matheson lived with her after her husband died in 2011. She so enjoyed having him around and was pleased he developed a love of plants like her late husband, Bob. Patty was thrilled to welcome Dylan's wife, Christina Miller, into her life. Her son Sandy, a retired businessman, has two children, Victoria McNaughton, whose singing voice she adored, and Gabriel McNaughton, always a burst of enthusiastic energy. She was so proud of her grandson Stuart City Commissioner Merritt Matheson, and his wife, Chelsey. Patty took tremendous joy in the presence of their two daughters, her great- grandchildren, Isla 6 and Bryn 2. All her life Patty enjoyed her dogs; her black standardpoodle, Abby, would sit proudly enjoying the bridge group in Coconut Grove. A few years ago, when she moved to Palm City, she developed a particular affection for Marlee's small dog, Luna, who would often join her on her bed. Recently she enjoyed watching Turner Classic Movies and, most recently, took particular joy in watching Heidi filmed in 1937 with her great-granddaughter Isla. She was classy, elegant, beautiful, intelligent, and led a full life and became friends with her children's friends who became very fond of her. As such, she impacted their lives. They all loved listening to her fascinating stories from the past. She was a special and unique person to all who met her and will be sorely missed. A celebration of her life will be held when all of us are once again allowed to gather together. Patty would be honored by your donation to Fairchild Tropical Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store