Adolfo Adolfo "Al" Gonzalez passed away at the age of 66 on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in his home in Augusta, Georgia. Al is survived by his wife and soulmate Yolanda and his three daughters, Isabel, Suzanne, Christine and granddaughter Mykayla. Al was a father and uncle figure to many, and left an unforgettable impact on so many peoples' lives. He was also a grandfather, brother and a friend. Al was inquisitive person, always learning and always reading. He was a big joker and always the life of the party everywhere he went. He was very passionate about sports, technology, current events and music. To know him was to know so much love and laughter. He will be missed.
Published in the Miami Herald on July 2, 2019