GARCIA, ADRIA, 80, born in Havana, Cuba, passed away on February 11, 2019, in Miami, Florida surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Horacio S. Garcia; her children, Horacio Garcia, Jr. (Lidia), Teresa Musibay (Carlos); her grand-children, Horacio Nicolas and Cristian Garcia, Carlos Musibay, Jr. (Mayte), Alex Musibay, Cristina Diaz Leyva (Daniel); her great-grandchildren, Daniel Diaz, Carlos Musibay, Jr., Adriana Diaz and Jorge Musibay; and her brother, Jose Manuel Benitez (Ana). A mass for the eternal rest of her soul will be celebrated on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Little Flower, located at 2711 Indian Mound Trail, Coral Gables, Florida; followed by Christian burial at Woodlawn Park N orth Cemetery, located at 3260 SW 8th Street. Miami, Florida. In lieu of Flowers, the family kindly suggests donations in memory of Adria Garcia to Scleroderma Foundation 300 Rosewood Drive. Suite 500 Danvers, MA 01923 www.scleroderma.org Adria will be greatly missed by her many friends and family. (305) 631-0001 www.FerdinandFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 14, 2019