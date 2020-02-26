Freeman, Aida America Huatuco , a retired homemaker & loving wife, mother & grandmother passed away on February 5, 2020 at the age of 89 at home in Miami. Born in Parco, Peru on May 2, 1930, she was the daughter of Nicolas & Aurelia Huatuco along with six other siblings. For over 60 years, Aida proudly worked as a domestic housekeeper for various families in Miami-Dade. Her work also included caring for the children of many of these families & was adored by all. Orphaned at the age of 10, Aida made her way from the mountains of Peru to the US in 1954 & became a upstanding citizen of her beloved & adopted country USA. With only a 4th grade education, no English-speaking skills, no family & pregnant, she made Miami her home. In 1958, she married William J. Freeman who adopted her son, Emilio. While her life story was a hard one, it was a good life. Aida overcame many challenges by taking pride in her work & always caring for her family. Aida is survived by her son Emilio, daughter-in-law Marian, stepdaughter Harriet, and three grandchildren Nicholas, Hannah & Lucas. She is predeceased by her husband of 55 years William & her stepson Steven. Also, part of Aida's family are Ann & Paul Schoen & the entire Vandenberg family. Her smile, humility & loving nature will be missed by all those she touched both in the US & Peru. A memorial Mass will be held in her honor at the chapel of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 2987 West Flagler Street in Miami, FL. on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 2pm.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 26, 2020