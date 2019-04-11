MCVEIGH, AIDA VALDES-PRADO, 89, (1929-2019) died peacefully at home with loved ones. Born in Havana, Cuba. Loving wife of James Joseph McVeigh-Blessed with five children: Linda (Dwight) Rose (Manolo) Deirdre (Joe) James (Kim) John (Charlotte) & 21 grand-greatgrand children. Known for her welcoming smile and huge heart. She is living in our hearts and souls and we know there will never be anyone quite as remarkable as she! We miss you dearly! Aida's ashes will be laid to rest beside her husband in Arlington National Cemetery. Services at Assumption Catholic Church, 2001 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, Florida 33062 at 4PM on Friday, April 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St Jude Children's Hospital in her name. Many thanks to Kalis-McIntee Funeral Home.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 11, 2019