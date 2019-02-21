BURNSIDE, AL 63 was born on April 22, 1955 to Donald and Marjorie Burnside of Coral Gables, FL. An avid pilot and flight training instructor, Al learned to fly at Burnside-Ott Aviation in the 1960s, and flew solo at the young age of 16. He flew in operation Desert Storm and made a career of flight training. He is survived by his brother Brian Burnside and niece, Marjorie Burnside of Palm Beach Gardens. Generous and kind-hearted, Al will be greatly missed. Visitation 12 noon until Service 1pm Saturday, February 23, 2019 at VAN ORSDEL KENDALL CHAPEL. Interment immediately following at Woodlawn Park South.
