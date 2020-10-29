1/1
Alan C. Lazer
1938 - 2020
Alan C. Lazer
May 3, 1938 - October 6, 2020
Miami, Florida - Alan C. Lazer, a prominent mathematician and Professor Emeritus at the University of Miami, died on October 06, 2020. He was born in Bluefield, West Virginia in 1938. Interestingly enough, this is the same small town where John Nash of "The Beautiful Mind" was born. He attended Carnegie Mellon University, where he received his Ph.D. degree in Mathematics. He was recruited by his long time friend, Shair Ahmad, to UM during the eighties. Prior to joining the University of Miami, Alan held teaching and research positions at Case Western Reserve University and the University of Cincinnati. Alan traveled extensively, holding visiting positions, giving lectures, and collaborating with mathematicians in the US, South American and Europe. His work influenced the research of thousands of mathematicians around the world. As the Belgian mathematician Jean Mawhin once said "Everything he has written and he is going to write will continue to inspire generations of mathematicians all around the world". Alan's work has been cited by thousands of mathematicians, including by leaders in the general area of nonlinear analysis. Alan was known to be a brilliant mathematician and also a uniquely humorous, kind, humble and loving human being. He will be missed greatly by many. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine at https://umiamihealth.org/make-a-gift.


