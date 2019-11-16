Alan Gene Davis, 82, died on Wed, Nov 13, 2019. His family was at his side in Miami for his final breath. Alan was born in The Jewish Hospital of Philadelphia in 1937. He is the son of Isaac (Nat) and Sara (Sid) Davis. Alan moved to Miami at the age of 9. He went to Shenandoah Middle and Miami High. He was a jeweler and gemologist with his brother, Gerald, and father for decades in the Seybold Building in downtown Miami. Alan was a creative and quite the joker, with a love for books, writing, cooking, orchids, and his family. Alan is survived by his wife—Francine—his oldest son—Jimmy and his wife, Paulina—and his youngest son—Jonathan.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 16, 2019