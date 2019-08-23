Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan H. Dombrowsky. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOMBROWSKY, ALAN H. July 4, 1927August 14, 2019 Born on the Fourth of July in a house in Allapattah, the first generation of Polish and Scottish immigrants born in the U.S. He attended Andrew Jackson High School, class of '45, followed by an impactful conscription in the United States Army. The pride of military service and memories of his time as a "dog face soldier" and a member of Signal Intelligence Corps in occupied Japan was the seed of stories told throughout his life. He attended the University of Miami undergraduate and law school Class of '55 on the G.I. Bill and his welding skills. He was the father of seven children, most recently Alexander (Anna), Daniel (Jessica), Joseph (Beth) and earlier Michael (Bertie), Robert (Denise), Katie (Stephen), Stephen (Kim), as well as grandfather, and great grand-father. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Dr. Susan Clifford Dombrowsky. Thank you to the kind souls at Bay Oaks who provided him with the dignity, peace, and fine food to the end. No public services will be held.

