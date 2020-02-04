Alan Harvey Towsley

Alan Harvey Towsley passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the age of 77. He leaves behind his wife, Shinja Towsley; his daughters, Cynthia, Kathleen, Amy and Karrie; his sister, Kathleen Williams; sister-in-law, Colleen Towsley; and three grandchildren, Brianna, Hunter and Kayla. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Audrey; and brothers, Donald and Charles Towsley. Services will be held at a private residence on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Please contact family directly for more information.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
