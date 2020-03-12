Alan Robert Ericson

Service Information
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park - Avon Park
111 East Circle Street
Avon Park, FL
33825
(863)-453-3101
Interment
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:30 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
Obituary
Ericson, Alan Robert , 90, of Avon Park, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born January 1, 1930 in Miami, FL. Alan served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Ericson of Avon Park; Daughters: Saundra Ervin; Susan Cromer; Sharon Peters; Son: Dan Roslund; 11 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. Interment services will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, 1:30 PM, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Central Presbyterian Church in Miami, Florida where Alan was a lifetime member. Online condolences may be left at: stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
