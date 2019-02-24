Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Robert Schwartz. View Sign

SCHWARTZ, ALAN Robert., born in 1934, passed away February 22, 2019 at the age of 84. As a member of Phi Beta Kappa, he graduated Harvard College in 1955, Magna cum laude, and continued his studies at Harvard law school graduating in 1958, cum laude. One of Florida's first appellate lawyers, he was appointed a Circuit Judge by Governor Reubin Askew in 1973. After his appointment to the Third District Court of Appeal in 1978, his peers elected him as Chief Judge. He was continuously re-elected until his retirement in 2004 where he went on to serve the state for another ten years as a Senior Judge. The Judge grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio. He spent his summers on Miami Beach and moved to Miami after law school to live permanently. He was the beloved Husband of Myrna Bricker. Adoring father to Rachel Schwartz, Louis and Sherri Schwartz, Sarah Schwartz, Steve and Tracy Bricker and David and Suzanne Bricker. He was the lovable Grandfather to Jared Alan, Jared Robert, Mikayla Rachel Schwartz, Michael and Alexis Goldstein and Andy, Ryan and Eva Bricker. The Judge was a brilliant man with a vast knowledge of History, Music, the Arts, Food, and Culture. He loved to play jeopardy, sit down with a wonderful book, cheer for the Cleveland Indians, partake in a stirred, very cold, up, Bombay martini or two, and of course the rule of law. However, most of all, he loved his family. He cared deeply for, and supported, the people around him and took pleasure in their success. We do see the work of our maker in that the re-dedication of his beloved 3rd District Court of Appeal will take place shortly in which the Atrium will be named in his honor. We believe that it is a fitting memorial, and in honor of his wishes, no services or memorial will be held.

