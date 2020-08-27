ALAN TELISMAN

TELISMAN, ALAN, of Miami Beach, longtime South Florida resident, passed on August 23, 2020 at his home following an eight year battle with Multiple System Atrophy. A virtual memorial service for family and friends was held Thursday, August 27, and when it is safe to travel again, family and close friends will gather in Miami to scatter Alan's ashes on the waters of Key Biscayne, Florida. Alan was born on February 20,1948 in Montreal, Canada to William and Shirley Telisman. He graduated from The University of Miami and later earned his Juris Doctorate from The University of Texas at Austin. He began practicing law in Dallas before moving to Miami in 1975 and subsequently co-founded the firm, The Law Offices of Gross & Telisman in the early 1980s. For more than three decades, Alan provided legal services in the areas of personal injuries, medical negligence, and wrongful death to clients in South Florida. The Law Offices of Gross & Telisman became a respected law firm and a household name. Alan volunteered for Neighbors 4 Neighbors and Esperanza y Caridad, he was a proud Miamian, and a true friend to many. Alan is survived by his beloved wife Rocio of 29 years, his admiring children, Ari (Orly) Telisman, David (Amy) Telisman, Veronica (Ramon) Barba, and adoring grandchildren, Ozzie Telisman, Lilah Telisman, Jake Telisman, Evan Telisman, and Diana Barba. Donations in Alan's memory can be made to MassGeneral Ataxia Unit and Laboratory for Neuroanatomy and Cerebellar Neurobiology in Boston (617-724-6432).



