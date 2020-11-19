Alba Prisco D'Amico

July 11, 1926 - November 12, 2002

Aventura, Florida - Alba Prisco D'Amico passed away on November 12, 2020 at her home in Aventura, Florida. She lived for many years in Connecticut before retiring to from the Mathematics department at Hartford Public High after 35 years of teaching. She was predeceased by her husband Richard, D'Amico, Jr. and leaves her beloved daughter Dr. Lynne D'Amico and cherished grandchildren, Dr. Sari Reisner and Dr. Alexander D'Amico Reisner, sons-in-law Marek Wrega and Dr. Darrell Reisner, sister Hill Maher, and a host of relative and friends. She will be buried at the historic Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford, Connecticut next to her husband.





