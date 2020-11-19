1/
Alba Prisco D'Amico
1926 - 2002
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alba Prisco D'Amico
July 11, 1926 - November 12, 2002
Aventura, Florida - Alba Prisco D'Amico passed away on November 12, 2020 at her home in Aventura, Florida. She lived for many years in Connecticut before retiring to from the Mathematics department at Hartford Public High after 35 years of teaching. She was predeceased by her husband Richard, D'Amico, Jr. and leaves her beloved daughter Dr. Lynne D'Amico and cherished grandchildren, Dr. Sari Reisner and Dr. Alexander D'Amico Reisner, sons-in-law Marek Wrega and Dr. Darrell Reisner, sister Hill Maher, and a host of relative and friends. She will be buried at the historic Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford, Connecticut next to her husband.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D'Esopo Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She was my math teacher at Hartford Public High School in the 1970’s. Favorite teacher ever!!
Denise Jones
Student
November 18, 2020
Abbiamo ricevuto la triste notizia della morte della cara zia Alba e siamo sinceramente addolorati. L’abbiamo conosciuta per poco tempo, quando è venuta in Italia, ma è bastato per capire che era una gran bella persona. . Sentite condoglianze. Michele Arminio (figlio della cugina Filomena Prisco) e famiglia.Anche se lontani, io e la mia famiglia, partecipiamo al vostro grande dolore.
Michele Arminio
Family
November 18, 2020
To my 1st dance teacher.my pisano and great memories of another time on ansonia st. and the beach.RIP ..Never forget the scrabble games (adz) learned a new word after eating zia Cietta mineastra.
Elaine Scotece
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved