Albert Arthur

Arthur Albert, 95 yrs Sadly passed peacefully at home with family and friends. He lived a long full intresting life. Arthur is survived by family friends and pets including his two sons Nicholas and Scott. Arthur from Brooklyn served in WW11 as a carrier pilot, UM Art degree, accomplished copper sculptor and flew Captain for National Airlines. He was a cherished husband predeceased by his beloved wife Carol. He was a really great father, husband and best friend.Arthur never lost his electric smile, wit, sense of humor, generosity and decency. He was a exceptional human being that happen to be our father. We will miss him forever !



