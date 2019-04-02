Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert J. Shaheen. View Sign

SHAHEEN, ALBERT J., 87, originally from Brooklyn, New York moved to Miami, Florida as a teenager and called Miami home until his passing on March 29, 2019. Al, as he was known, was a dedicated husband, incredible father, faithful son and loyal friend. He successfully owned and managed Pan-Am Supply Co., Inc. and was respected in the sign industry nationwide. Al served as President of the Salam Club of Miami for 20 years. He was preceded in death by his father, James Shaheen; mother, Rose Klele; and brother, Ron Shaheen. Al is survived by his wife of 63 years, Francesca; two sons-Mike and Albie; and, six grand-children, Michael, Stephanie, Kristen, Samantha, Nicholas and Sarah. Al's love of his wife, children and grandchildren was primary in his life. His commitment and loyalty to his family was lived out every day of his life. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at VAN ORSDEL CORAL GABLES CHAPEL. A funeral mass honoring Albert's life will be held 2:30 pm Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Augustine Church,1400 Miller Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33146. Entombment to follow at Woodlawn Park North Cemetery, 3260 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135. After the services at the cemetery, please join the Shaheen Family from 4:30pm to 7:30pm for the Albert J. Shaheen Memorial Reception, taking place at VAN ORSDEL CORAL GABLES FUNERAL CHAPEL. In loving memory of Albert, please make a donation in lieu of flowers to the Missionaries of Charity at 727 NW 17th Street Miami, Florida 33136. (305) 545-5699.

SHAHEEN, ALBERT J., 87, originally from Brooklyn, New York moved to Miami, Florida as a teenager and called Miami home until his passing on March 29, 2019. Al, as he was known, was a dedicated husband, incredible father, faithful son and loyal friend. He successfully owned and managed Pan-Am Supply Co., Inc. and was respected in the sign industry nationwide. Al served as President of the Salam Club of Miami for 20 years. He was preceded in death by his father, James Shaheen; mother, Rose Klele; and brother, Ron Shaheen. Al is survived by his wife of 63 years, Francesca; two sons-Mike and Albie; and, six grand-children, Michael, Stephanie, Kristen, Samantha, Nicholas and Sarah. Al's love of his wife, children and grandchildren was primary in his life. His commitment and loyalty to his family was lived out every day of his life. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at VAN ORSDEL CORAL GABLES CHAPEL. A funeral mass honoring Albert's life will be held 2:30 pm Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Augustine Church,1400 Miller Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33146. Entombment to follow at Woodlawn Park North Cemetery, 3260 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135. After the services at the cemetery, please join the Shaheen Family from 4:30pm to 7:30pm for the Albert J. Shaheen Memorial Reception, taking place at VAN ORSDEL CORAL GABLES FUNERAL CHAPEL. In loving memory of Albert, please make a donation in lieu of flowers to the Missionaries of Charity at 727 NW 17th Street Miami, Florida 33136. (305) 545-5699. Funeral Home Van Orsdel - Coral Gables

4600 SW 8th St.

Coral Gables , FL 33134

305-446-4412 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close