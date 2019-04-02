SHAHEEN, ALBERT J., 87, originally from Brooklyn, New York moved to Miami, Florida as a teenager and called Miami home until his passing on March 29, 2019. Al, as he was known, was a dedicated husband, incredible father, faithful son and loyal friend. He successfully owned and managed Pan-Am Supply Co., Inc. and was respected in the sign industry nationwide. Al served as President of the Salam Club of Miami for 20 years. He was preceded in death by his father, James Shaheen; mother, Rose Klele; and brother, Ron Shaheen. Al is survived by his wife of 63 years, Francesca; two sons-Mike and Albie; and, six grand-children, Michael, Stephanie, Kristen, Samantha, Nicholas and Sarah. Al's love of his wife, children and grandchildren was primary in his life. His commitment and loyalty to his family was lived out every day of his life. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at VAN ORSDEL CORAL GABLES CHAPEL. A funeral mass honoring Albert's life will be held 2:30 pm Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Augustine Church,1400 Miller Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33146. Entombment to follow at Woodlawn Park North Cemetery, 3260 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135. After the services at the cemetery, please join the Shaheen Family from 4:30pm to 7:30pm for the Albert J. Shaheen Memorial Reception, taking place at VAN ORSDEL CORAL GABLES FUNERAL CHAPEL. In loving memory of Albert, please make a donation in lieu of flowers to the Missionaries of Charity at 727 NW 17th Street Miami, Florida 33136. (305) 545-5699.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 2, 2019