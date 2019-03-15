Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert L. Hew. View Sign

Albert, age 95, formerly of St. Ann's Bay, Jamaica, passed away peacefully in Miami, March 8, 2019, surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife, Gwendolyn, their sons Richard & Gerald, and, from first marriage to Kim (deceased), children Mavis, Elaina, Allan & Humphrey; grandchildren Kenny & Andrew (Mavis), James & Matthew (Elaina), Richard & Alyssa (Richard); great-grandchildren Aubri & Erin (Kenny) and Max (James); and many nephews and nieces. He was the firstborn of twelve children to William & Beatrice Hew, formerly of Claremont, St. Ann, followed by Melvin, Kathleen (deceased), Ruby (deceased), Ronald (deceased), Cecil, Basil, Doreen, Denton, Hopeton, Clover, and Winston. Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, he enjoyed fishing and sports shooting with his boys in earlier days. He had remarkable business acumen. As an entrepreneur, he founded Hew's Ltd, one of the earlier supermarkets in St. Ann, and advised many. As a photographer, he served the then-burgeoning market for ID photos for gun licensing, met the industrial photo-processing needs of Kaiser's local bauxite mining operations and opened Hew's Photo Studio. As a real estate investor, he developed commercial property, and vacation cottages in Runaway Bay. Immigrating to Miami in the 70's, he invested in residential and multi-family real estate. He was always active and hands-on, constantly building on to or improving things whether it was a personal residence or commercial property. An early adopter of various technologies, he could be seen until recently tapping the screen of his tablet or smart phone checking out the latest news or stock market reports. Will be sadly missed by his close and large extended family.

Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 15, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close