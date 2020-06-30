Albert Nathan Cohen was born on April 10, 1926 in Passaic, New Jersey. From 1943 to 1944, he chased the Nazis and all the mayors' daughters from Belgium to Germany. He came home on a troop ship passing the Statue of Liberty. In 1945, he took a train to Miami to begin college at the University of Miami, and on that train he met his lifelong friend and business partner, Irving Waltman. After graduating from colleg in 1949, he stayed at the "U" for law school and earned his law degree in 1953. Al practiced law for several years, then decided his career would be in commercial real estate, a field in which both Al and Irving were a successful team. Al loved the University of Miami, and was a lifelong supporter of the university and the athletic department. He maintained a "Living Scholarship" for athletes and he was a Golden Cane. Al was very charitable, not only towards the "U", but also towards the UM Sylvester Cancer Treatment Center, and many charities for children's causes. Al gave from the heart, preferring no recognition. Al had a tremendous sense of humor, was the life of every party, was generous to a fault towards his family and friends, and was a warm and caring person. He is survived by his loving partner in life, Gloria Muroff.



