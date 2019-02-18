GUTMAN, ALBERTO "AL" Born January 4, 1959 in Havana, Cuba, peacefully passed away to join his loved ones under God's watch on February 16, 2019 in his home in Miami, Florida. He was a beloved father, son, brother, and best friend to so many, whose lives he touched. He will always be remembered for all the goodness and care he brought to this world. Al dedicated his life to service and helping others, regardless of who they were or their circumstances. All he needed to know was that they needed his help and he always responded. He is survived by his two daughters Lauren and Ilana, his mother Gena, his two brothers Jose and Jorge and his two uncles Sergio and Rodolfo. There will be a 10:30 am service on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Levitt-Weinstein-Blasberg Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel at 18840 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL 33180. Followed by a burial service at Lakeside Memorial Park, 10301 NW 25th Street, Doral, FL 33172. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein-Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert, (305) 932-2700.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 18, 2019