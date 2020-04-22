LUSKY, Alberto Born January 31, 1936 in Quivicán, Havana, Cuba to Rose and Oscar Lusky (z'l). Passed away on April 21, 2020. Beloved husband of 59 years to Gisela, Devoted father to Janice and Mark Greenspan, Loving Abuelito to Gabriel and Matthew Greenspan, Much-loved brother of Naum (Maria z'l) and Miriam (z"l), caring brother-in-law to Josi and Ethy, Luis (and Jane z'l) Konski, survived by many loving nephews, nieces, cousins and friends who were like family. Alberto left Cuba for the US together with his wife in 1961, he lived in Brooklyn with his family until 1978 and then moved to Miami. Family, friends, Judaism, Israel, Zionism, travel, current events and a good joke were just some of his passions. The definition of a mensch, embodiment of a gentleman and the personification of a proud Jew and Zionist. A man who always followed his moral compass and taught so much to so many by the exemplary life he lived. There will never be another man like him. He will be forever missed and never be forgotten. Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700

