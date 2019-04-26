Alejandro Del Calvo "Alex", 56, died on the 22nd of April of 2019 after battling pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his beloved Wife Roxana, his daughters Joanna & Nicole, his son in law Raymond, his grand kids Sara & Micah, his mothers Nora & Evangelina, and rest of family and friends. Alejandro was a devoted Psychologist and Licensed Mental Health Counselor with a Specialty in Substance Abuse. He loved spending quality time with Family and Friends. He loved boating, diving, fishing, shooting and smoking cigars. He will be dearly missed.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 26, 2019