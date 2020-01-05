Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alex A. Bezjian M.D.. View Sign Service Information Fred Hunters Funerals Cremation Cemeteries 718 South Federal Highway Fort Lauderdale , FL 33316-1219 (954)-527-1550 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Fred Hunters Funerals Cremation Cemeteries 718 South Federal Highway Fort Lauderdale , FL 33316-1219 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 401 S.E. 15th Avenue Fort Lauderdale , FL View Map Graveside service Following Services Send Flowers Obituary

BEZJIAN, ALEX A., M.D. November 2nd, 1941 December 31st, 2019 Dr. Alex A. Bezjian passed away from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, after being diagnosed 12 months ago. He was born in Beirut, Lebanon and attended the American University of Beirut for both high school and graduate school. He subsequently completed a medical school internship at the American University hospital. Upon graduation, he left Beirut for an OBGYN residency at the University of Miami. He joined the faculty at UM as an academician and was one of the pioneers in developing the diagnostic science of OBGYN ultrasound in the early 1970s. He advanced the technology through research, and he performed sonograms on women with the most complicated obstetrical cases in South Florida in the 1970s and early 1980s. At the time, he became the youngest tenured professor at the UM Medical School. In 1986, he went into private practice, specializing in OBGYN ultrasound and prenatal genetic diagnosis with amniocentesis. He had offices in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Miami Lakes, and South Miami. During his career, he gave countless lectures around the world, and authored many journal publications in addition to writing two textbook chapters. He was a member of the national OBGYN ultrasound society and was president of the Miami OBGYN society in 1988. He retired from practice in 2000. His favorite hobbies were tennis and thoroughbred horse racing. When he was young, he was a member of the Lebanese tennis team, and represented Lebanon against many Middle Eastern countries including Egypt, Syria, Turkey, Kuwait and Greece. He was also an avid horse owner and won multiple races throughout the United States. He is survived by his lovely wife Marianne, his 2 children (Alex Jr. and Marisa) and grandson Alex III. They are all extremely proud of him and miss him very much. The friends and acquaintances of Dr. Bezjian are invited to celebrate his life during a viewing on Wednesday, January 8th from 6pm-8pm at Fred Hunter's Funeral Home (718 Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale 33316). Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale (401 S.E. 15th Avenue) at 1pm on Thursday, January 9th, with graveside service and reception immediately following. Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Cross Hospital ( www.holycrossdonations.com/ ), or to the Armenian Missionary Association of America ( amaa.org/memorial-donations/ ), a charity Dr. Bezjian himself contributed to frequently, in support of child education and welfare in Armenia and Lebanon. Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

