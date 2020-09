Or Copy this URL to Share

Born in Havana, Cuba. Died in Miami of COVID-19 on 8/1/2020 at the age of 69. He is survived by his partner, Alfredo Crespo, son and daughter Thane & Marie, grandson Dylan, brothers Carlos & Ernesto and many, many friends and family who miss him greatly.



