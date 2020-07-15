Parsons, Robert Alex , 93, was taken from us on July 14, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family in Miami. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Robert was a former Navy man, a musician and a printer by trade who loved music and sports. He was a warm, caring, loving, giving and most of all - a truly sweet man. Dad faced nearly everything in life with a smile and calm, and was always there for others. He lovingly cared for his wife, Rebecca, who suffered with Alzheimer's for over a decade and then spent years caring for his younger brother, Sol. He'll now rejoice in heaven with their embrace once again. Robert is survived by his two sons Stephen (Risa) and David (Erin). He is also survived by grandchildren Derek (Natalia), Jud Ashman (Lee), Blake Ashman Kipervaser (Suzanne) and Amy Goldstein (Daniel). He is blessed to be survived by great-grandchildren Jenna Lynn Ashman, Jeffrey and Brittany Walls, Karina Ashman-Kipervaser, Lucia Ashman-Kipervaser, Sarah Goldstein and Stephanie Goldstein. Robert is survived by sister-in-law Rita Kershner Seidl, and nieces and nephews Judy Parsons, Philip Parsons, Barbara Kershner Smith, Jeffrey and Sandy Kershner, Mark Kershner, Paul and Megan Kershner, Laurie Kershner-Arnold, Bob and Lynne Albertson and long time family friend Ron (Vikki) Williamson. Robert was predeceased by his loving wife, Rebecca, parents Fannie and Hyman Parsons, brothers Lou and Sol Parsons, nephew Barry Parsons, and in-laws Bessie and Israel Kershner. Robert will be deeply missed by all those that knew him and loved him. Graveside services will be private. The family requests no flowers. Donations in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice
