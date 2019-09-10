Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander "Sandy" Andron. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANDRON, ALEXANDER "SANDY" (1938-2019) Sandy was born in NY. He was a dedicated and loving husband to Goldie his wife of 56 years. He is survived by his 3 younger brothers Bob, Richard, and Michael and also his children Jonathan (Jill) Andron, Vicki (Gary) Feldman, and Beth (Mark) Eiglarsh; and his 9 grandchildren. A well respected educator & scholar, he will be greatly missed by the South Florida and Atlanta Jewish communities where he worked tirelessly for most of his career in religious education. He was the first graduate of the Hebrew Academy on Miami Beach, founded by his father. He went on to earn a BA at the University of Miami, a Master's in Gifted Education at Clemson University, and a Doctorate of Education at Nova University. While developing curriculum for high school aged students he became a world renowned expert on the topic of religious cults. He received the Leo J. Ryan awarded for his work in the anti-cult movement. His crowning achievement was perhaps developing the educational curriculum that has been used to prepare thousands of teens for their March of the Living experience in Poland and Israel, a program that continues and thrives to this day. Funeral services will be held Wed. Sept. 11th at 2:00pm at Beth David Memorial Gardens 3201 N 72 Ave, Hollywood. Shiva will follow through Friday.

