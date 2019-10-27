Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander Cringan "Sandy" MacIntyre. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MACINTYRE, ALEXANDER CRINGAN "SANDY", 88, of Miami, passed away Friday, October 18th surrounded by his family. He was born in Ogdensburg, New York to a Presbyterian minister, William Cameron MacIntyre, and Lillias Cringan MacIntyre, a pediatrician. Sandy graduated from Mount Hermon School in Northfield, MA, Hobart College and the Tuck Business School at Dartmouth College. He was the President of American Hospital Supply in Venezuela for ten years and retired to Miami at age 38 to begin investing in real estate. He created the Alexander C. MacIntyre Charitable Trust which supported the Children's Home Society, Northfield Mount Hermon School, the Frederic Remington Art Museum, the University of Maine system, orphanages in Latin America and India and many charities. He is survived by four children, Mark Alexander (Ramona), William Sheffield, Lillias St. Lo (Neil Gallagher) and Sheffield MacIntyre Bessellieu (Steven), and step-daughter Deedee Penney. He also has several grand-children, and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his former wife of 32 years and always friend, Frances Sheffield "Dolly" MacIntyre and two sisters, Mary Margaret MacIntyre of Rochester, NY and Lillias Allward of Toronto, Canada. He was predeceased by his brother, William C. MacIntyre, Jr. There will be a private burial service. If you wish to honor his memory, please do something kind today.

MACINTYRE, ALEXANDER CRINGAN "SANDY", 88, of Miami, passed away Friday, October 18th surrounded by his family. He was born in Ogdensburg, New York to a Presbyterian minister, William Cameron MacIntyre, and Lillias Cringan MacIntyre, a pediatrician. Sandy graduated from Mount Hermon School in Northfield, MA, Hobart College and the Tuck Business School at Dartmouth College. He was the President of American Hospital Supply in Venezuela for ten years and retired to Miami at age 38 to begin investing in real estate. He created the Alexander C. MacIntyre Charitable Trust which supported the Children's Home Society, Northfield Mount Hermon School, the Frederic Remington Art Museum, the University of Maine system, orphanages in Latin America and India and many charities. He is survived by four children, Mark Alexander (Ramona), William Sheffield, Lillias St. Lo (Neil Gallagher) and Sheffield MacIntyre Bessellieu (Steven), and step-daughter Deedee Penney. He also has several grand-children, and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his former wife of 32 years and always friend, Frances Sheffield "Dolly" MacIntyre and two sisters, Mary Margaret MacIntyre of Rochester, NY and Lillias Allward of Toronto, Canada. He was predeceased by his brother, William C. MacIntyre, Jr. There will be a private burial service. If you wish to honor his memory, please do something kind today. Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close