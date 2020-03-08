FERNANDEZ, ALEXANDER "ALEX" 52, of Aventura, Florida, died suddenly Saturday, February 29, 2020, of an acute cardiac event while volunteering as a Ride Marshal in the Dolphins Cancer Challenge charity cycling event, as he had done for the past 10 years. Alex was a lifelong avid cyclist, although his career was in technology and computer networking. Alex was more known for his countless selfless hours in support of others, providing crew support for many events like the 3000 mile Ultra-Cycling event Race Across America (RAAM), the Sebring 24 Hour and the Dolphins Cancer Challenge. Alex was also active in providing technical support to many Japanese anime conven-tions across Florida, and was on the board of directors of Mizucon. Survivors include: his mother, Lucy Romero; brother, Ivan Hernandez; sister-in-law, Denise Ihrig-Hernandez; nephews Benjamin and Grant Alexander Hernandez; niece, Amy Hernandez; fiancee, Deborah Long Lookabill; family in Colombia and the U.S.; and his fellow cyclists and many friends. Mass on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2:30 pm at St. Coleman Catholic Church,1200 S. Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33062. Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 15, 2020, 10:00 am - noon at Hard Rock Stadium - NW Club Level. 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, FL 33056 The family asks for contri-butions to the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, in lieu of flowers.

