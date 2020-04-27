Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexandra Christie (June) Ordonez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ORDONEZ, ALEXANDRA (JUNE) CHRISTIE Born on 13 June 1930 in Perth Scotland Alexandra passed away peacefully on 21 April 2020 In her late teens Alexandra joined the Royal Air Force working in air traffic control during the period of the cold war. She then followed a paralegal career in London and this eventfully led to a move to New York in 1960. Seattle and The World's Fair in 1962 was Alexandra's next destination. It was here that she met Rafael, her husband-to-be. It was also the start of Alexandra's interest and involvement in the rapidly developing cruise industry. Moving to Miami and marrying in 1963 allowed them to continue on their chosen paths. Alexandra was approached to join the newly created RCCL. where she continued to work for 20 years becoming the first female Vice President in the company and retiring in 1988. At the same time Alexandra supported her husband Rafael in the formation of Apollo Ships Chandlers which grew into an eminent company in the Cruise Hospitality Industry. Alexandra will be remembered for her strength and compassion, her sense of humour and integrity. Travel was a great passion and after retiring continued travelling around the world often accompanied by family or friends. Alexandra was predeceased by her husband of 54 years Rafael Ordonez who passed away in June 2017. Alexandra was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2005. With the support of her husband and latterly her family together with a devoted team of caregivers she was able to stay in her own home with dignity and love until her passing. Forever in our hearts, may you rest in peace. In these difficult times it has not been able to make funeral arrangements. At the appropriate time a service will be arranged by the family and held Miami. If desired Donations can be made at this time to the .

ORDONEZ, ALEXANDRA (JUNE) CHRISTIE Born on 13 June 1930 in Perth Scotland Alexandra passed away peacefully on 21 April 2020 In her late teens Alexandra joined the Royal Air Force working in air traffic control during the period of the cold war. She then followed a paralegal career in London and this eventfully led to a move to New York in 1960. Seattle and The World's Fair in 1962 was Alexandra's next destination. It was here that she met Rafael, her husband-to-be. It was also the start of Alexandra's interest and involvement in the rapidly developing cruise industry. Moving to Miami and marrying in 1963 allowed them to continue on their chosen paths. Alexandra was approached to join the newly created RCCL. where she continued to work for 20 years becoming the first female Vice President in the company and retiring in 1988. At the same time Alexandra supported her husband Rafael in the formation of Apollo Ships Chandlers which grew into an eminent company in the Cruise Hospitality Industry. Alexandra will be remembered for her strength and compassion, her sense of humour and integrity. Travel was a great passion and after retiring continued travelling around the world often accompanied by family or friends. Alexandra was predeceased by her husband of 54 years Rafael Ordonez who passed away in June 2017. Alexandra was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2005. With the support of her husband and latterly her family together with a devoted team of caregivers she was able to stay in her own home with dignity and love until her passing. Forever in our hearts, may you rest in peace. In these difficult times it has not been able to make funeral arrangements. At the appropriate time a service will be arranged by the family and held Miami. If desired Donations can be made at this time to the . Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.