Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred "Freddy" Fisikelli. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Freddy passed away Sept. 24, 2019 at age 90 in his home in Southwest Ranches with family at his bedside. Freddy is survived by 3 children, Mary (Mick) Maggert, Marshall "Tony" Fisikelli, and Mike (Becky) Fisikelli. 6 grandchildren, Melinda (Jeff) Bynum, Michael (Carrie) Maggert, Kris (Allison) Fisikelli, Nicolas (Beca) Fisikelli, Matthew (Courtney) Fisikelli and Jonathan "JC" Fisikelli. 8 great grandchildren Hailey, Hannah, Michael, Ryan, Andrew, Amelie, Georgiana and Lincoln, and 2 step-great grandchildren, Jeremiah and Tyler. Special family friend Kitty Fisikelli and sister Nancy (Jim) Dodd. Freddy was proceeded in death by his wife of 68 years, Sarah. Freddy was an active member of St. Mark Catholic Church and Men of St. Mark. Freddy was instrumental in the forming of the town of Southwest Ranches, where he served as a Councilman. Freddy fought for the preservation of the Everglades through many organizations. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Mark Catholic Church, 5601 S. Flamingo Road, Southwest Ranches, Fl. 33330. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 2 pm. at St. Mark Catholic church. Arrangements entrusted to Fred Hunter's Funeral Home, see detailed obituary at

Freddy passed away Sept. 24, 2019 at age 90 in his home in Southwest Ranches with family at his bedside. Freddy is survived by 3 children, Mary (Mick) Maggert, Marshall "Tony" Fisikelli, and Mike (Becky) Fisikelli. 6 grandchildren, Melinda (Jeff) Bynum, Michael (Carrie) Maggert, Kris (Allison) Fisikelli, Nicolas (Beca) Fisikelli, Matthew (Courtney) Fisikelli and Jonathan "JC" Fisikelli. 8 great grandchildren Hailey, Hannah, Michael, Ryan, Andrew, Amelie, Georgiana and Lincoln, and 2 step-great grandchildren, Jeremiah and Tyler. Special family friend Kitty Fisikelli and sister Nancy (Jim) Dodd. Freddy was proceeded in death by his wife of 68 years, Sarah. Freddy was an active member of St. Mark Catholic Church and Men of St. Mark. Freddy was instrumental in the forming of the town of Southwest Ranches, where he served as a Councilman. Freddy fought for the preservation of the Everglades through many organizations. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Mark Catholic Church, 5601 S. Flamingo Road, Southwest Ranches, Fl. 33330. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 2 pm. at St. Mark Catholic church. Arrangements entrusted to Fred Hunter's Funeral Home, see detailed obituary at www.fredhunters.com/obituary/333942 Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close