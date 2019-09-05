KATZIN, ALFRED J. Miami Jewish Health deeply mourns the loss of Board Chairman Emeritus and Grand FOUNDER, Alfred J. Katzin. Fred was a longtime supporter of Miami Jewish Health, serving on the Board of Directors for 16 years. He also led the Board of Directors of the organization's Senior Affordable Housing campus in Pembroke Pines. A proud, long-time resident of South Florida for over 65 years, he played an instrumental role in our success and that of other local charities. With deep roots in our community, Fred followed in his father's footsteps in leadership and volunteer roles at local Jewish organizations. Always present and available, Fred will be remembered for his warmth and dedication to serving others with grace. Fred's kindness, philanthropy, and generosity of spirit was a blessing to all who knew him and will be forever treasured. His devotion to his wife, family, friends, and Miami Jewish Health will be part of his lasting legacy. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Nancy, his son Richard Katzin, daughters Barbara Lynn Reich, Barbara Yolles, Jill Yolles, and his entire extended family. Signed: Jeffrey P. Freimark, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jay Solowsky, Chairman of the Board. Miami Jewish Health.

