KATZIN, ALFRED, of Winston Salem, North Carolina and Hollywood, Florida, died at age 81 surrounded by his family on September 3, 2019. Alfred had a 50+ year career as a certified public accountant, and was a partner at Levenson, Katzin and Ballotta, a firm he joined in 1962. A paragon of the community, Alfred was an active member of the Miami Jewish Health Systems Board since 1998, serving as the Vice Chairperson and then Chairman of the Board. He was the Board Chair of Douglas Gardens North and Trustee and Director of the Lloyd and Helen R. Dilworth Foundation. In addition, he was a Trustee and Director of the Jewish Adoption and Foster Care Options organization (JAFCO), and will be honored posthumously with a lifetime achievement award for his contributions in December. He was a past President and long time member of Temple Solel where the funeral service will be held on Friday, September 6th at 11:00 AM. Shiva will be held at 13215 Lakeside Terrace in Cooper City on Saturday evening after sundown, Sunday, and Monday. Alfred is survived by his wife, Nancy Katzin, children Barbara and Jeffrey Reich, Richard and Tonya Katzin, Barbara Yolles and Jill Yolles, and 7 grand-children: Cory, Jordan, Erica, Samantha, Julia, Rebecca, and Matthew. Temple Services 11:00 am Friday September 6, 2019 at Temple Solel 5100 Sheridan Street, Hollywood.

