Dr. Alfred Richard Rosenthal peacefully passed away in Hollywood, Florida on February 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Florence for 63 years, a loving father of Leigh, Daniel (Meredith), Stuart (Sheryl), and Nancy (William) Herrera, a cherished grandfather of Michael (Danielle), Madeline (Clayton), Rachel, Sophia, Adriana and Sammy, a devoted brother of David (Debbie). Al was born on April 21, 1932 in the Bronx, graduated from Bronx High School of Science at the age of 16, then received his undergraduate degree from NYU and completed Medical School at SUNY Downstate Medical School. After completing his medical training, he and Florence moved to Patrick Air Force Base at Cape Canaveral, Florida where he was a physician with the Manned Space Unit. After the Air Force, Al and Florence moved to Hollywood Florida where he practiced medicine for 53 years at Memorial Regional Hospital and Adams, Rosenthal & Cohen, PA. Al was an integral part of Temple Sinai of Hollywood serving as President and longtime Board Member. Throughout his life, Al valued Jewish studies and had a profound impact on those around him. The family requests that donations be made in memory of Dr. Alfred Rosenthal to either Temple Sinai of Hollywood, 1400 N. 46 Ave. Hollywood, FL 33021 ( www.sinaihollywood.org/donate/online-donation-form ) or Memorial Hospital Foundation, 3329 Johnson St. Hollywood, FL 33021 ( www.mhs.net/about/foundation/give/donate ). Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

