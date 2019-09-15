Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred S. Heltman. View Sign Service Information Levitt Weinstein Eternal Light Funeral Service Center 18840 W. Dixie Hwy North Miami Beach , FL 33180 (305)-932-2700 Send Flowers Obituary

HELTMAN, Alfred S. 80, passed away September 11, 2019, as a result of Melanoma Cancer. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 11, 1939, Al and his family moved to Marathon, Florida in the 1950's. He lived his life "my way"; his theme was "Don't Tell Me What To Do"! A remarkable and generous man who possessed a strong moral compass and relentless work ethic, Al was a "Miami Hurricane" and UM College of Engineering Alumnus BS '62 and MS "68. He also was a Sigma Chi and a Mason. Starting his career at IBM, he held positions with Knight Ridder as a Systems Engineer and then Circulation Director of the Philadelphia Inquirer followed by New York Daily News. An entrepreneur, he was owner of the Coral Grill in Islamorada. As a Real Estate Broker, Al worked at Coldwell Banker; prior to retirement, Al was CEO of Americas Property Management. A wine collector and connoisseur and gourmet food lover, Al especially enjoyed sharing Tuesday night dinners with the "wine boys" at Two Chefs Restaurant. He was an accomplished carpenter and electrician and could fix any household problem, loving the challenge. He loved Bluegrass Music and at age 75 studied and mastered the Banjo. One of his favorite activities was boating in the Florida Keys or Biscayne Bay. An avid reader preferring history and mystery, Al was outspoken and sometimes opinionated which he generously shared along with his sense of humor. Known for his trademark flowered shirts and love of his palm tree garden, that was surpassed only by his adoration for family, especially his grandchildren. Al is survived by his beloved wife, Ilene Zweig, daughter Rachel Rodriguez and son-in-law Jose Rodriguez and grandsons, Christopher and Alec; his son, Loren Zweig and daughter-in-law, Ann Zweig and granddaughters Alexandra, Kaitlyn and Hannah; brother-in law/sister-in-law Irwin P. Stotzky and Audrey Goldman Stotzky, nephews Jacob and Joshua Stotzky; sister-in-law/brother-in-law, Joyce and Rodney Meyer; sister-in-law Beth Stotzky and niece Sarah Klein and nephew Aaron Klein., brother Jim Heltman and Lynn Heltman and family and many dear friends. Deep appreciation to Dr. Siddhartha A. Venkatappa, MD, oncologist, at Miami Cancer Institute, for his devoted care and caregiver Nidia de la Rosa. At Al's request, a celebration of his life party, where we will "pop the corks, eat great food and tell funny stories", will be held at a future date. Donations in Al's memory are requested to be made to the University of Miami College of Engineering scholarship fund or Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health. Arrangements by, Levitt-Weinstien-Blasberg- Rubin-Zilbert, (305) 932-2700.

