Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfredo Abohasen Nahra. View Sign Service Information Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South 11655 SW 117TH AVE Miami , FL 33186 (305)-238-3672 Funeral Mass 1:00 PM Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church 11291 SW 142nd Ave Miami , FL View Map Viewing Following Services Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South 11655 SW 117TH AVE Miami , FL 33186 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alfredo Abohasen Nahra, 82, died peacefully at home on October 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving children. Alfredo was born on October 27, 1936, in Leon, Nicaragua, the son of Lebanese immigrants Nemer Abohasen and Emelina Nahra. In 1963, Alfredo married the love of his life, Janet Páiz Barquero (who preceded him in death in October 2016), and upon their union, they began expanding their family to have five children. Alfredo was a Certified Commercial Accountant and had a successful career as an entrepreneur and respected businessman in Nicaragua for 30 years, where he also served as Treasurer of the Nicaraguan Chamber of Commerce for 13 years. He completed his career with another 20 years of entrepreneurship in the United States after permanently relocating to Miami, Florida in 1987. Alfredo leaves behind five beloved children: Desirée Abohasen (Ricardo Zeledon), Janet Galdamez (Edwin Galdamez), Claudia Cancio (Pedro Cancio), Patricia Rojas (Bernardo Rojas), and Nemer Abohasen (Vanessa Souza), as well as ten grandchildren (Roberto, Eduardo and Elaine Galdamez, Melissa and Peter Cancio, Matthew and Bryan Rojas, and Isabella, John and Jacob Abohasen). He is also survived by his remaining sister Lilliam Abohasen Ambroggio (Luis Ambroggio), as well as numerous extended family and very dear friends. There will be a mass on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church located at 11291 SW 142nd Ave, Miami, FL 33186, immediately followed by viewing services until 10:00 p.m., at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn Park South located at 11655 SW 117th Ave, Miami, FL 33186, telephone (305) 238-3672.

Alfredo Abohasen Nahra, 82, died peacefully at home on October 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving children. Alfredo was born on October 27, 1936, in Leon, Nicaragua, the son of Lebanese immigrants Nemer Abohasen and Emelina Nahra. In 1963, Alfredo married the love of his life, Janet Páiz Barquero (who preceded him in death in October 2016), and upon their union, they began expanding their family to have five children. Alfredo was a Certified Commercial Accountant and had a successful career as an entrepreneur and respected businessman in Nicaragua for 30 years, where he also served as Treasurer of the Nicaraguan Chamber of Commerce for 13 years. He completed his career with another 20 years of entrepreneurship in the United States after permanently relocating to Miami, Florida in 1987. Alfredo leaves behind five beloved children: Desirée Abohasen (Ricardo Zeledon), Janet Galdamez (Edwin Galdamez), Claudia Cancio (Pedro Cancio), Patricia Rojas (Bernardo Rojas), and Nemer Abohasen (Vanessa Souza), as well as ten grandchildren (Roberto, Eduardo and Elaine Galdamez, Melissa and Peter Cancio, Matthew and Bryan Rojas, and Isabella, John and Jacob Abohasen). He is also survived by his remaining sister Lilliam Abohasen Ambroggio (Luis Ambroggio), as well as numerous extended family and very dear friends. There will be a mass on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church located at 11291 SW 142nd Ave, Miami, FL 33186, immediately followed by viewing services until 10:00 p.m., at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn Park South located at 11655 SW 117th Ave, Miami, FL 33186, telephone (305) 238-3672. Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close