Alice Ann (Schidel) Bush

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Ann (Schidel) Bush.

BUSH, ALICE ANN (SCHIDEL) Passed away 3/15/2019, after a short illness. She was born in Youngstown, OH 5/18/1930. She is survived in death by her children, Susan Rubiee, Janet Guerrieri and Timothy Bush; 4 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. She will be interred at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, OH. May she rest in peace. Condolences may be made at www.ASTurner.com.
Funeral Home
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.