BUSH, ALICE ANN (SCHIDEL) Passed away 3/15/2019, after a short illness. She was born in Youngstown, OH 5/18/1930. She is survived in death by her children, Susan Rubiee, Janet Guerrieri and Timothy Bush; 4 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. She will be interred at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, OH. May she rest in peace. Condolences may be made at www.ASTurner.com.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 18, 2019