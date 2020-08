Or Copy this URL to Share

Alice Christine Kushmer Alice passed April 29,2020, age 86. She was survived by her two Daughters & Husbands Kristine & Richard Dodd, Cheri & Steve Carpenter, in Memory of Daughter Pam & Glenn Richman Six Grandchildren James, Genieva, Ashley, Eric, Jess & Melissa. Five Great Grand-children Lilly, Tessa, Hayden, Willa & Jack. Alice was born in Tampa Fl, graduated Hills-borough High. Married George Kushmer as a wonderful Wife for 60 years. A Blessing to All, she was so loved & will be missed by Family & Friends.



