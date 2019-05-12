Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LINGSWILER, ALICE K., of Miami, FL died peacefully on April 9, 2019 at home with her family by her side. Alice was 93. She was born on May 15, 1925 in New Jersey. Alice was a Registered Nurse: earning her degrees from Philadelphia General Hospital and American University specializing in pediatrics. After graduation, she entered the United States Air Force during the Korean War. She served her country as a Captain in the Air Force stationed at Patrick Air Force Base. After retiring from the U.S. Air Force she moved to Miami, FL. She accepted an R.N. position at Variety Children's Hospital in 1956. Shortly thereafter she began a family. Her son, Eric, was born in 1958 and her daughter, Beth, in 1962. Alice was very moved by social issues, politics, women's issues, and social injustice. She was also profoundly concerned about environmental issues. In 1964 she became intimately involved with the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Miami where she spent much time with her children. She was so moved by the commonality and community of those around her such that the UUCM would become her second home for the next 55 years where she made life long friendships. In 1970 Alice left nursing to become the Director of Religious Education at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Miami. She was devoted to Religious Education so much so that she returned to school to gain a degree as a Minister of Religious Education at Florida International University. In 1980 Alice was offered an opportunity to be a founding member of Hospice, Inc. (VITAS). She took the position and became the first Hospice field nurse in Miami Dade County. Alice would then end her professional career in 1995 as an educator on the corporate level of VITAS. Alice was a kind, caring and loving a person to all those with whom she crossed paths. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. Alice is survived by her son Eric Lingswiler(Charlotte Homme); daughter Beth Lingswiler-Zeger(Michael Zeger); surrogate granddaughter Samantha Stocker; surrogate daughter Caran Ashley and Zoltan Bakos who called Alice his American Grand-mother. She is also survived by her brother Richard Phelps(Judy Phelps); her sister in law Irene Phelps and many nieces and nephews who called her their "rock star". A celebration of Alice's life will be held on June 1st. at 1:30 pm with a luncheon to follow at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Miami at 7701 SW 76 Ave. Miami, FL 33143. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Miami in the name of Alice Lingswiler. Send donations to the UUCM at 7701 SW 76 Ave. Miami, FL 33143.

