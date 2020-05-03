Alice N. Knight, 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 30, 2019. She was a long-time resident of South Miami. She and her husband worked with the CNAC and Flying Tigers during World War II. She retired from the University of Miami where she worked in the Psychology Department. She was a member of Riviera Presbyterian Church and was a volunteer at Fairchild Tropical Garden. She is survived by her daughter, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



