Alice N. Knight
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice N. Knight, 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 30, 2019. She was a long-time resident of South Miami. She and her husband worked with the CNAC and Flying Tigers during World War II. She retired from the University of Miami where she worked in the Psychology Department. She was a member of Riviera Presbyterian Church and was a volunteer at Fairchild Tropical Garden. She is survived by her daughter, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved